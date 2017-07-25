Thai women attempted Suicide



Woman commits suicide in Jomtien

At 5.30pm on the 18th of July, Pattaya city police received reports of a suicide at the Villa Gamani on Soi 4 Chaiyaphruek Road in Jomtien.

At the scene, the emergency services found the body of the deceased, identified as Ms. Parinya Duang-ngam, aged 48, lying on a mezzanine floor.

Ms. Parinya is thought to have died instantly after jumping to death.

She is survived by her husband Mr. Edward, a 70-year old German national, who was reported to be deeply shocked by the passing of his wife.

Local neighbours had gathered to offer assistance but sadly it was too late to help Ms. Parinya.

Witnesses and people that knew her, have reported that Ms. Parinya suffered from mental health issues and took her own life after experiencing acute episodes of depression.

The police are now talking to witnesses and Mr. Edward to clarify exactly what lead to Ms. Parinya’s death.