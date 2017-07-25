Pattaya People

Community News
Project Of 11st Street

By pattaya
July 25, 2017
Presenting Eleven Street Thailand
At 10.00am on the 20th of July, at the Mercure Pattaya Hotel, Mr. Hong Choon Jon, the Chief Executive Officer of Eleven Street Thailand was joined by Mr. Yu Chang Song, the Vice President of Sales, in hosting a press conference announcing the opening of the Eleven Street Online Market Place.
After holding a grand opening event in February of this year, at the Central World Department Store in Bangkok, the Eleven Street Online Market Place was voted the most popular in South Korea.
Eleven Street is also well received by Thai vendors and customers and there are now over 16,000 sellers on the Eleven Street platform, more than 430,000 members and over 17 million visitors to the site.

