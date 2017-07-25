Pattaya People

Mr. John’s Funeral

July 25, 2017
PPMG honour dear friend’s passing
At 3:30pm on the 18th of July, executives from our PPMG went to Nong-or Temple to meet with local monks in preparation for the upcoming funeral of Mr. John Alf Harum.
Mr. Harum, a Norwegian national, passed away on the 13th of July at Chonburi hospital after a battle with pulmonary infections.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Ms. Prachil and is remembered as a dear friend of the Pattaya People Media Group.
Ms. Prachil, who at this difficult time, now has the arduous task of completing the necessary paperwork ahead of the religious ceremony, has asked for help from the PPMG team in organizing the ceremony at Nong-or Temple.
Happy to help in honour of their respect and fond memory of Mr. Harum, PPMG executives are looking to help Ms. Prachil in whatever way possible ahead of the funeral ceremony.

