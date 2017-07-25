Electricity Shocked

Man injured after broken power line goes unrepaired

At 7:00am on the morning of the 19th of July, the Sawang Boriboon Radio Center in Pattaya, received reports of damaged electrical wires having caused injury to a man along the road by Lan Pho Park in Banglamung.

At the scene, the emergency services found an injured man, aged between 45-50 years of age, had received serious wounds after being electrocuted by the damaged wires.

The unidentified man received emergency first aid assistance at the scene before being taken for further treatment at Banglamung Hospital.

Locals reported that the power line had been broken and hanging onto the footpath for some days. They also said that they had reported the hazard to the local electricity provider but the power line had not been repaired before this incident.