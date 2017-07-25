Drug Dealer Agent Arrested



Police arrest local dealer after huge drugs bust

At 7.00pm on the 19th of July, the director of Pattaya City police, held a press conference announcing the arrest of a major local drug dealer identified as Mr. Kongpop Ruangkum, aged 37.

Mr. Kongpop was found to be in possession of around 900,000 baht’s worth of amphetamines and methamphetamines weighing nearly 140 grams, when apprehended recently at a petrol station in Khao Mai Kaew.

The arrest came as part of an ongoing investigation into the distribution of category 1 drugs in Pattaya. The investigators discovered that large drug traffickers had brought drugs to the region before distributing them to local retailers who in turn supplied the drug to local youths and tourists in the city.

The suspect was reportedly found with 9 bags of amphetamines, each containing around 200 tablets with a street value of approximately 9,800 baht each. He also had 2 bags of methamphetamines, weighing 72.69 grams and 64.54 grams respectively.

All of the narcotics seized are now being held as evidence by Huay Yai police and they will later be used in the prosecution of Mr. Kongpop.

The director of Pattaya police stated that the operation comes as part of a crackdown on the illegal narcotics trade of Pattaya which not only harms a great number of local people but also taints the image of our city.

Those found to be in connection with the drugs trade are warned that they will face the full force of the law when they are apprehended.