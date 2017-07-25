Canal Improvement Discussion

Officials inspect water works in Nong Prue

At 10.00am on the 19th of July, the head secretary of the Banglamung district, as well as the deputy permanent secretary of Nong Prue Municipality, officials from the Chonburi Public Works Bureau, military officers and technicians from Nong Prue, all took part in an inspection of the canal area located behind Baan Non Daeng in Nong Prue.

The inspection was held to clarify the boundary lines around the canal in order to end misunderstandings around the division of the waterfront.

In the past, the owner of Baan Non Daeng has been concerned that any potential construction along the riverbank barriers will lead to erosion of their land, causing a detrimental effect to the local people of the area.

The inspection was held to create a clear dialogue between contractors commission to carry construction work in the area and local villagers who have concerns about the construction projects.

It has been reported that the investigation helped to alleviate fears and now the construction works can go ahead with all parties being satisfied.