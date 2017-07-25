Academic Meeting

D’varee Hotel hosts global forensic science convention

At 10.00am on the 17th of July, at the D’varee Hotel Pattaya, the Institute of Forensic Science and the ICRC hosted an annual meeting of the network of state organizations providing forensic services in the region.

Now in its sixth year, the opening ceremony of the meeting was presided over by the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Justice in cooperation with the director of the Institute of Forensic Science.

Over 180 representatives from forensic services from a vast number of countries attended the meeting which was held to strengthen the cooperation and development of academic knowledge among ASEAN and international members working in this field.

It also served to strengthen the legal forensic cooperation between the Association of Forensic Medical Network of Asia and forensic experts from various countries.

The ICRC are recognized as a humanitarian aid organization with experience in forensic science in many regions around the world. It has a long-standing experience of sharing information and forging working relationships between organizations in various international areas. The ICRC realize that such cooperation is needed to help related agencies remain up-to-date with innovations and technological advancements in the field, allowing them to respond to the rapidly changing nature of such investigations.