Thailand Youth League 2017-2018

By pattaya
July 24, 2017
Pattaya United thrash Pattaya FC in Eastern Competition
On the afternoon of the 16th of July, the Thailand Youth League 2017-18 held its second match of the week as Pattaya FC took on Pattaya United at the Pattaya Youth Sports Center.
A total of 10 teams will take part in the Eastern zone competition, which features males aged 17 competing for points in a bid to be crowned the regional champions.
During this match, Pattaya United scored 4 first-half goals before going on to completely dominate their local FC rivals in the second. The final score was a comprehensive 7-0 victory to Pattaya United who will now face their next opponents with great confidence and a belief that they are good enough to be crowned the Eastern champions.

