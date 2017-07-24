Thailand Youth League 2017-2018

Pattaya United thrash Pattaya FC in Eastern Competition

On the afternoon of the 16th of July, the Thailand Youth League 2017-18 held its second match of the week as Pattaya FC took on Pattaya United at the Pattaya Youth Sports Center.

A total of 10 teams will take part in the Eastern zone competition, which features males aged 17 competing for points in a bid to be crowned the regional champions.

During this match, Pattaya United scored 4 first-half goals before going on to completely dominate their local FC rivals in the second. The final score was a comprehensive 7-0 victory to Pattaya United who will now face their next opponents with great confidence and a belief that they are good enough to be crowned the Eastern champions.