Project of Healthy Communities

Nong Prue volunteers join doctors in helping citizens

At 08.00 am on the 17th of July, at the Royal Health Garden Park, The Mayor of Nong Prue Municipality, Dr. May Chaiyanan, presided over the launch of this year’s Community Health Management Program, organized by the Health and Environment Division.

The aim of the day’s activities was to bring together members of the village health volunteer club and local residents, particularly elderly citizens, to exchange and share personal information of the attendees, through the completion of health questionnaires, as well as to provide advice to people on a range of health issues.

Volunteer health club members and officials from the local Health and Environment Division for Nong Prue assisted in the collection of personal health information and explained their roles in helping local people, whilst a team of doctors from Bangkok Pattaya Hospital gave expert health advice and emergency first aid training.