KAMA STUDIO INTERVIEW PART 1

Good Karma comes to Pattaya

Owner Chris Craker talks about his Karma Sound Studios

Karma Sound Studios is a world leading music recording studio, that is located near Bang Salay Beach, close to Pattaya. Built in an eco-friendly environment, this recording studio remind us of a tropical heaven on Earth. The studio was designed by leading Thai architects from Chulalongkorn University Alumni.

The reason that Karma is located near Pattaya is because Pattaya is located only 90 minutes from the airport and is a perfect place for people to enjoy a peaceful environment and world class entertainment facilities all within the one area, making it the perfect location for a reknowned music studio to be.

Mr. Chris Craker, the owner of Karma Sound Studios, explain that he has had the privilege to world in many famous projects, including those nominated for Grammys, all over the world.

He explained that his heart was touched by Thailand when he was invited to attend His Majesty RAMA IX golden jubilee and was so impressive by his majesty’s greatness in music that he felt a strong desire to work and stay in Thailand.

Mr. Craker continued by saying that over the years he has worked with many great artists and musicians in leading studios all over the world.

Recently, his Pattaya-based studio has worked with leading Thai musicians such as; DA Endorphin, Big Ass and Body slam. The studio also conducts musical training classes, titled the Karma Kids Camp, for children that dream to one day become the next generation of great Thai musicians.

Mr. Craker also said that the studio has even had artists and musicians staying for up to 7 months and more, as the studio also provides accommodation for artists, recognizing it is important for musicians to feel comfortable to work on their albums peacefully.