Huge Wedding Event



Honorable guests celebrate couples special wedding day

On the morning of the 17th of July, at the 3rd floor of the Welcome Beach Hotel located in South Pattaya, family and friends as well as distinguished guests, including the former Minister of Culture, were invited to celebrate the wedding of Ms. Siriporn Sripreechaphong and Mr. Attano Virarattanaroj.

Other honorable guests invited to join in the happy couple’s celebration included the former Deputy Minister of the Interior, the former Deputy Minister of Transport, the former governor of Chonburi, the current Governor of Chonburi, the Pattaya City Mayor, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of @Sign Hotel and Anchalee Vivat Group as well as the former Mayor of Pattaya City, previous City Councilors, District Attorneys, judges, police officers and business people. Not to mention a host of relatives and personal guests, all delighted to see the big day.

After the marriage registration was officially announced, everyone joined in congratulating the bride and groom and wished them luck and happiness for the future.