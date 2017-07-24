Economy Philosophy Conference

Pattaya Education Bureau teaching teachers

At 1:00pm on the 17th of July, the Pattaya Education Bureau held a meeting with local teachers in Pattaya City Hall, to discuss how the ‘Sufficiency Economy Philosophy’ for 2017 may assist them in the education process.

The project has been established to use the philosophy to develop the quality of teaching by allowing teachers to share knowledge and cultivate an understanding of sufficiency economy in their students.

Similarly, 11 teachers from Pattaya took part in an initiative in Samut Prakan on the 19th of July, during which they studied the cultivation of a range of crops, livestock and clean energy sources including; dragon fruit, asexual tilapia transplants, catfish breeding, frog farming, shrimp farming, fish farming, production of solar cells, planting fruit trees and ornamental flowers.