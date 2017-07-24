Against Human Trafficking Parade of the Year

Pattaya host parade to show support for anti-trafficking

At 7:00pm on the 15th of July, officials from the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security presided over a parade along Pattaya Beach Road as part of the opening ceremony of the local governments campaign against human trafficking.

Honorable guests at the event included the Permanent Secretary for Chonburi, who gave a speech outlining the purpose of this year’s event, as well as the Mayor of Pattaya, local authority officials and individuals from both private and public agencies.

The event coincided with this year’s ‘Anti-Trafficking Day’ which honours the continued fight in the prevention and suppression of human trafficking which is seen as a threat to international security all over the world.

Here in Thailand, officials are aware of the complexities of this issue and work in cooperation with numerous anti-trafficking organizations to help prevent, monitor and protect those people at risk of trafficking, whilst seeking to arrest and prosecute those who seek to benefit from its continuation.