Teenager Team Working Theft

Tourist has phone stolen after team scam

Pattaya City police received reports of a theft having been committed at Noon Beer bar on Soi Bua Khaow.

After arriving at the scene, police found the victim, identified as Omani national, Mr. Humaid Said Al Kharbooshi, aged 53, had had his Samsung Note 5 mobile phone stolen whilst he was approached by a watch salesman in the bar. It is believed that this interaction served as a distraction whilst another man lifted Mr. Humaid’s phone, which is reported to be worth around 10,000 Baht, from his front pocket without his knowing.

The officers at the scene, managed to use CCTV footage from the bar to show that the crime was committed by a male Thai teenager. They also managed to determine his escape route, but, as of yet, no-one has been apprehended in relation to theft.