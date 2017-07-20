Pattaya Beach Tennis Open Series



Police investigate local entertainment venues

Pol. Gen. Aphichai Krobpetch from the Pattaya City police department, held an operation with cooperation from Mr. Praprant Prathumchumphu from the Banglamung District Security Division, 21 Pattaya Tourist Police officers and offcials from the Chonburi Immigration Police, to investigate potential illegality in various entertainment venues across Pattaya.

The officers were divided the into 2 teams, one to check for underage patrons drinking in the venues and the other to check for drug use and sale inside.

Some underage drinkers were discovered in various locations and several others failed drug tests when given them by police.

Officials stated that the purpose of this operation was to ensure that entertainment venues abide by the law in their business operations.

It is hoped that in this way, the local economy can increase in a tangible and legal manner by attracting the “right type” of tourists to Pattaya.