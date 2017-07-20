Opening Ceremony of “Project 9101”

Agricultural Projects launched in Banglamung

at the Agricultural Volunteer Village, Mr. Naris Niramaiwong in his role as the Sheriff of Banglamung district, presided over an event to promote organic fertilizer production under the Project 99101 in accordance with his majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s plan for sustainable agricultural development.

The project was organized by the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives with purpose of strengthening agricultural communities.

The project involves the sharing of theories and solutions to agricultural problems as outlined by the beloved late King.

In this way, farmers can produce stock more effectively by focusing on cost reduction and developing the quality of their products, thus increasing income for those farmers and their local communities.

There are 12 agricultural communities in Banglamung district set to benefit from 40 such projects comprising; 3 crop production and 24 organic fertilizer production projects, 7 community food production livestock projects and 2 fishery initiatives.

The projects come as part of an almost 30 million Baht initiative to help those who are fundamental to Thailand’s agricultural industry.