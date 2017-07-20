Pattaya People

Main Menu

Header Banner
Crime News
Former Volunteer Police Deceased

Former Volunteer Police Deceased

By pattaya
July 20, 2017
10
0
Share:


Former traffic volunteer officer found deceased at home
officers from Nong Prue police station received reports of a deceased male having been found at a property in Soi Mab 2, Nong Yai.
At the scene, the deceased was identified as Mr. Jarin Photai, aged between 40-45 years of age and it was estimated that he had been dead for 4-5 days.
Mr. Jarin was a former police volunteer traffic assistance for the Pattaya City Police.
Investigating officers have ruled out foul play due to no sign of a struggle or theft at the scene.
A BB gun was found underneath Mr. Jarin’s pillow which has now been seized by officers.
Mr. Jarin’s body has been transferred to Banglamung Hospital to undergo a post mortem before his remains can be passed over to relatives for a religious ceremony.

Previous Article

Expats Club TV 17 July 17

Next Article

Investigating The Area

Related articles More from author

All content on this website is the legal property of Dragon Enterprises Co Ltd. and can only be reused with written permission from the copyright holder. Website design & development by Silvermover