Former Volunteer Police Deceased



Former traffic volunteer officer found deceased at home

officers from Nong Prue police station received reports of a deceased male having been found at a property in Soi Mab 2, Nong Yai.

At the scene, the deceased was identified as Mr. Jarin Photai, aged between 40-45 years of age and it was estimated that he had been dead for 4-5 days.

Mr. Jarin was a former police volunteer traffic assistance for the Pattaya City Police.

Investigating officers have ruled out foul play due to no sign of a struggle or theft at the scene.

A BB gun was found underneath Mr. Jarin’s pillow which has now been seized by officers.

Mr. Jarin’s body has been transferred to Banglamung Hospital to undergo a post mortem before his remains can be passed over to relatives for a religious ceremony.