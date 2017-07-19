Locals sales hit as polluted beach puts of tourists

our PPMG reporter team travelled down to South Pattaya to investigate reports of pollution on the beach near the waste water treatment plant near the entrance to Walking Street.

After arriving at the scene, our reporters confirmed that there was a large amount of waste scattered along a 300 metre stretch of beach, causing over 1 square kilometer to be severely polluted.

Local beach rental service operators told out team that the poor condition of the beach has affected their sales as tourists are staying clear of the polluted section of the beach.

PPMG has previously reported the effect of heavy rain fall in causing environmental concerns on sections of Pattaya and Jomtien beaches.

The rain causes the drainage systems to overflow causing an collection of waste material and debris around certain sections of the beach.

The local authorities responsible for the local environmental conditions have been informed of the situation and it is hoped that they help collect the rubbish before local business operators lose more customers.