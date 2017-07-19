Police Private Meeting

Pattaya officers train in response techniques

At 10.00am on the 14th of July, at Pattaya City Hall, Lt. Saranyaphong Maithongkulthorn from the Pattaya police presided over a meeting of police officers to discuss police policies in the prevention and suppression of crime in the city.

The senior policeman instructed staff to maintain strict discipline in the execution of their work to ensure that police protocols are followed to the letter concerning such illegal activities as narcotic distribution and gambling.

Officers will take part in weekly rehearsals for a range of different scenarios to ensure that their response is efficient, well-practiced and carried out in accordance with police mandates.

Also discussed in the meeting was the importance of effective police communication to members of the public, whether that involves speaking Thai, English or another language to best converse with tourists in Pattaya.

Police responses are also encouraged to be as swift as possible so that the community feels assured of a rapid police response to potential crimes and illegal activity.