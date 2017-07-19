Inspections For Tourists Safety

Police check local operations after Phuket tragedy

On the 14th of July, Pattaya police officers recruited a specialist team to investigate the provision of parasailing services to reassure tourists aftr the recent death of a tourist whilst parasailing in Phuket.

Lt. Col. Sarawuth Tangkul, who led the team in their investigation, stated that the local parasailing operators are highly trained individuals who hold customer safety as paramount to their operations.

The specially trained instructors will also ask tourists questions regarding their physical health to ensure that their service provides a fun activity in accordance with strict industry guidelines.

Mr. Nattaphong Manasom, the spokesmen for local operator NPE, stated that parasailing operations have been provided to give tourists a memorable experience for over 10 years now. Every day, hundreds of tourists undertake the activity around Pattaya’s beaches, so far in all those years of service, there have been no serious injuries or fatalities in Pattaya. Furthermore, he stated that the boat operators used by parasailing services, are highly trained and experienced professionals who continually carry out their business in a safe manner for customers and fellow beachgoers alike.