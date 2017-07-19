Facebook Got Hacked

Woman has account hacked by fraudsters

Mrs Laddawan Butamcha, aged 32, made a report to the Pattaya city police department, claiming that someone had hacked her Facebook account in order to steal from money from her friends.

The victim told police that someone logged into her old Facebook account and contacted close friends of hers, asking them to pay an outstanding debt of 2,000 Baht, supposedly owed on a credit card.

Mrs Laddawan soon realized that her account was being hacked to carry out the fraudulent activity. At which time she deactivated the account and reported the incident to police.

She also stated that she had attempted to deactivate the account in the past after she believed someone had accessed her account details using her old telephone number.

The police are now looking into the scam and have warned people to remove their account if they believe they are the subject of such a scam. People are also advised to inform friends of the potential hacker and to warn them against responding to any requests for money.

Finally, anyone who suspects they have had their identity stolen by fraudsters should inform the police of the situation as soon as possible to limit the potential damage imposed by this criminal enterprise.