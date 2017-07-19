Elder’s School

Local elders attend free health awareness workshop

At 10.00am on the 14th of July, a health education seminar was held at the Nong Prue Municipality to provide health care advice to senior citizens.

The workshop was led by Dr. Prasit Jittiwatanapong the former director of Banglamung Hospital, with the intention of helping elderly citizens reduce their risk of preventable ailments and diseases by establishing the potential risk factors.

Some of the conditions discussed included; hypertension, diabetes and mellitus, as well as learning about the pathways of blood in the body, the work of the heart, lungs and liver.

The day’s activities consisted of a morning session, followed by a free lunch break and then an afternoon session until 4.30 pm.