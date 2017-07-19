A-One Hotel hosts Blood Donation Project

Local hotel holds blood donation morning

At 9.00am on the 14th of July, at the A-One Royal Cruise Hotel in Pattaya, a mobile blood donation truck from Sri Racha Hospital assisted in a donation drive held in the hotel’s carpark.

The day’s activity was led by the hotel’s MD, Mr. Somchai Rattanaopas, and Khun Pailin Rattanaopas the Director of Sales.

The blood drive was carried out between 9.00am – 12.00 and many kind hearted donors attended to give blood so that they may help others in need.

It is expected that the blood obtained on the day will be used to help hundreds of injured individuals.