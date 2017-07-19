Stealing With Calmness

Man steals motorcycle in front of owner

At 9:30pm on the 14th of July, Pattaya police received reports of a motorcycle having been stolen on Soi 13 in Pattaya.

After rushing to the scene, officers met with the victim, identified Mr. Surasak Keram, aged 23 years old.

Mr. Surasak told officers that he had been about to ride his Honda Wave motorcycle to work when he spotted an unknown male wearing camouflage, aged between 30-35 years of age, sitting on his motorcycle acting suspiciously.

When the unknown suspect was approached by the victim, he quickly fled the scene on the motorcycle, at which time, Mr. Surasak attempted to chase the suspect on foot before notifying the police of the incident.

The police officers sent out a bulletin to other officers in the area but as of yet the suspect and the stolen bike have not been recovered.

The police investigation is ongoing as officers review CCTV footage taken in the vicinity at the time of the theft.