Quick Handed Thief

Police search for ATM crook

At 3pm on 9th of July, our PPMG reporter team received information claiming that a Pattaya city Special Agent operating on Koh Lan accidentally dropped his money in front of convenience store on Pattaya Soi 5 before an unknown man snatched the money and fled.

The theft reportedly occurred earlier that morning, as 600 Baht was being withdrawn from an ATM outside the store. in amount of 600 baht, after the money was dropped on the floor, a Thai man, believed to be aged between 40-50, who was wearing a white collared t-shirt, bent down to pick up the money.

The victim stated that the money was in fact his and appealed for the other man to check CCTV to verify its true owner, but the unknown man walked quickly into the store and escaped the scene thereafter.

The incident was reported to police officers at Pattaya police station and they are now looking to trace CCTV footage from around the area to ascertain the suspects identity and bring him to justice.