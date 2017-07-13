

.

Hotel worker steals safe from room

At 3:00pm on the 9th of July, Pattaya police arrested a man following reports of a burglary committed inside a local hotel.

The man, identified as Mr. Nakorn Wan Sri, aged 40 years old from Ubon Ratchathani, is believed to be the suspect involved in the robbing of a safe from a hotel on the 3rd of July.

The safe contained 100,000 Baht in foreign currency, and was replaced by another empty safe according to the money’s owner, a tourist from Oman who had been staying in the hotel on Pattaya Second Road.

Mr. Nakorn is believed to have gained access to the room in the fulfillment of his role as a trainee electrician working inside the hotel.

It is believed that he was also involved in a number of other thefts including burglaries in Pattaya, Na Jomtien and Phayathai.

The police investigation continues as Mr. Nakorn awaits formal prosecution.