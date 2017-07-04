Australian Wine Tasting – AVANI Pattaya Resort & Spa

BENINAHANA as a leading Japanese steak house has been recognized for its fine cuisines worldwide for many years. BENINAHANA has established a big client base in Thailand as they have been providing high quality service to meet the needs and demands of all guests, resulting in guest that are loyal to our brand. BENINAHANA Japanese Steak House Pattaya is a great example of the excellent service and quality provided by BENINAHANA. The BENIHANA Australian Wine and Food Fest 2017 event is part of BENINAHANA exclusive partnership with Independent Wine and Spirit (Thailand) to provide customer with the most luxury wine and food service possible.

Mr. Ian Colling the Food and Beverage Manager of AVANI Atrium and the event organizer for BENIHANA Australian Wine and Food Fest 2017 said that he was pleased with today’s event, as guest were enjoying a good time and people were sharing the passion for wine with one another. Mr. Ian was looking forward to organizing more events like this in the near future, as the response of the people was really excellent and the desire to have more events like this was overwhelming.

Mr. Matteo Clini the Area Sales Manager – Horeca Bangkok and Central – Independent Wine and Spirit (Thailand) as the wine expert for BENIHANA Australian Wine and Food Fest 2017 said that today’s event was defined in to 5 rounds starting from a welcome sparkling wine at 7 pm of DB Family Selection Brut Sparkling until the 5th round at 8:40 pm of Woodfired Shiraz, 2015. Mr. Matteo said that it was a delighted experience to share the passion for wine with people that truly appreciate wine the same way and that BENIHANA Japanese Steak House Pattaya is an excellent partner who shared the same philosophy and love for wine.

Mr. Theerayuth Peensorn the Sous Chef from BENINAHANA Japanese Steak House Pattaya, was happy to see that all the guests were enjoying the food that was prepared to join with the wine by him and his crew. Mr. Theerayuth said that people appreciation and their positive feedback made all the hard work feel rewarded, he and his crew is already looking forward to the next event as they will prepare even more exciting and delicious menus for all guess to enjoy.