World Beach Yoga 2017

Central Fesitival Mall holds 2nd annual yoga event

At 6 pm on the 21st of June, Pattaya city council member Mr. Sinchai Watanasartsatorn, officially opened the “World Beach Yoga 2917” event in the Central Festival Pattaya Beach Mall on Pattaya Beach Road.

The theme of this year’s event was ‘glow in the dark’ and the large crowd of yogis in attendance aimed to set a new record for the highest number of participants in a yoga session.

This was the 2nd time the yoga beach project has been held in Pattaya in cooperation with; Central Festival Pattaya Beach Mall, Pattaya City Hall, T.A.T., Studio Yoga Pattaya, Hilton Pattaya Hotel and Air Asia.

The event hopes to promote this enjoyable and healthy hobby to more people and a number of new activities were exhibited on the day, including; yoga-cise to contemporary music, body painting, yoga tips and training as well as a yoga dance show performed by world renowned yoga teacher, Mr. Sitthipong Ratanapong.

Participants at the event were presented with certificates and glowing bracelets and also stood to win 2 return tickets to SEA countries and vouchers for a luxurious dinner at the Hilton Pattaya Hotel, all worth over 100,000 Baht.