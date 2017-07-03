Police Party

Event held to welcome new police officials

On the 22nd of June, at Mum Aroi Restaurant in Naklua, Chonburi authority officials gathered to welcome the new superintendent of Chonburi immigration police, Pol. Col. Songproed Sirisuka, who was recently promoted from the consumer protection department of the Royal Thai Police Bureau.

The event also welcomed Pol. Maj. Satawat Sriratanapong, who has recently relocated from the Southern provinces to become a Chonburi Immigration Inspector, and to celebrate the birthday of Pol. Lt. Col. Thawatchai Nongbua of Chonburi Immigration Station.

Many local authority officials, such as Pattaya City Council Member Mr. Sinchai Watanasartsatorn, attended the event offering bouquets of flowers and presents to welcome the newcomers.

The new Chonburi Immigration Superintendent Pol. Col. Songproed Sirisuka was invited to make the opening speech and many more activities and speeches were made during the course of the party.