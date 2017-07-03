New Rotary President

Pattaya Rotary Club meets to appoint new leader

On the 23rd of June, around 100 Rotarians from clubs in the Eastern Region of Thailand, attended a meeting at the Sukabot School in Chonburi, to appoint new clubs presidents for five rotatory clubs, namely; Chonburi, Pattaya, Laem Chabang, Phanat Nikom and Sriracha.

There are around 34,000 active rotary clubs around the world with approximately 1.2 million club members.

On the 1st of July each year, club members appoint new presidents to ensure that the club progresses with new ideas and energy.

Rotary clubs organize a range of worthwhile community projects to support less fortunate local people.

Pattaya has five rotary clubs; Jomtien-Pattaya, Phoenix-Pattaya, Marina-Pattaya, Eastern Seaboard and the “Mother Club” The Rotary Club of Pattaya that was formed back in 1972.

The president of the Pattaya club for the rotary year 2017-2018 will be Mr. Premprecha Dibbayakan a lawyer and long-time member of the rotary.