Improving Pattaya’s Image

“Tourist Assisting Network” event held by city officials

Recently, At Pattaya City School 8, Pattaya Mayor Pol. Maj. Gen. Anan Charoenchasri officially opened a new project entitled the “Tourist Assisting Network” which focuses on motorcycle taxi drivers conducting their operations in such a way as to enhance the reputation of their industry in Pattaya.

The event was attended by Pattaya police officers, the Banglamung safety control army team, Banglamung transportation officials and more than 1,000 local motorcycle taxi drivers.

The important role played by taxi drivers in the city can greatly improve or diminish Pattaya’s reputation so it hoped that events such as this, that stress the importance of adherence to traffic laws and ethical business practices will improve tourist’s experiences with local transport services.