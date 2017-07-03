Pattaya People

Happy Birthday CEO Pattaya People Media Group

July 3, 2017
Happy Birthday Markus
PPMG wish happy birthday to our CEO
At 11.00 am on the 19th of June, the entire staff of Pattaya People Media Group were brought together by the chairman of the board of directors, Mr. Niels Colov, to join in the birthday celebrations of CEO Mr. Markus Kreth.
Friends and colleagues all sang and wished Mr. Kreth many happy returns on this special day, and enjoyed a buffet of Thai food and pizza.
Mr. Markus Kreth, has been the CEO of Pattaya People Media Group for 3 years and is described by his colleagues as a visionary executive who continues to lead the company in a progressive way.
His great work ethic and leadership qualities are contagious and he is well liked and respected by all the staff at PPMG.

