Centara Annual Conference 2017

Cocktail and Award Night at Centra by Centara Maris Resort Jomtien

Wednesday 28th June 2017

Centara Hotels & Resorts is dedicated to providing exceptional service in unique and

sophisticated environments. As a Thai hospitality management and holding company it places a

strong emphasis on providing Thai-influenced hospitality and its inimitably warm and gracious

service style across all of its brands, whilst embracing, and maintaining a sense of place in, the

local environment of each property and resort. Centara has a dynamic portfolio with a mix of

resorts and city centre hotels. Currently, there are a total of 66 properties in the domestic and

international Centara portfolio, 36 in operation and 30 under development. Operation properties

will be opening in year 2017, Centara Grand West Bay Hotel Doha in Qatar, Centara Muscat

Hotel in Oman and COSI Samui Chaweng. We expects to have more hotels operating in the

Maldives by early 2018 and next year will also see the opening of its first resort in China with

the 237 room Centara Resort Zhaoqing. This will be followed in 2019 by Centara Villas

Zhaoqing Finally, Centara Grand Beach Resort Jin Tai Hainan will be a new five-star family

resort, opening in 2019.

Cocktail Party at the Poolside Garden, special shows with Hawaii dance by Centra Maris team

and Fire dance by Thai Destination. Final with Thank you speech by Khun Chaiphun

Thongsuthum (General Manager) and K.Austin Robinson (Corporate Director Operation at East

Coast Thailand).

Thereafter, Award Winner Night is present by Centara Hotels and Resorts in every year and the

first time, Centra by Centara Maris Resort Jomtien will be selected to hold the Award Night. The

event was presented 5 Winner Awards of the year 2017 by selected by People Development

Committee of Corporate Office.

1. General Manager of the Year Award.

Award hand by: K.Suthikiati Chirathivat, Chairman of the Board.

Winner: Mr. David Martens, General Manager at Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua

Hin)