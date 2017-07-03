Centara Annual Conference 2017
Cocktail and Award Night at Centra by Centara Maris Resort Jomtien
Wednesday 28th June 2017
Centara Hotels & Resorts is dedicated to providing exceptional service in unique and
sophisticated environments. As a Thai hospitality management and holding company it places a
strong emphasis on providing Thai-influenced hospitality and its inimitably warm and gracious
service style across all of its brands, whilst embracing, and maintaining a sense of place in, the
local environment of each property and resort. Centara has a dynamic portfolio with a mix of
resorts and city centre hotels. Currently, there are a total of 66 properties in the domestic and
international Centara portfolio, 36 in operation and 30 under development. Operation properties
will be opening in year 2017, Centara Grand West Bay Hotel Doha in Qatar, Centara Muscat
Hotel in Oman and COSI Samui Chaweng. We expects to have more hotels operating in the
Maldives by early 2018 and next year will also see the opening of its first resort in China with
the 237 room Centara Resort Zhaoqing. This will be followed in 2019 by Centara Villas
Zhaoqing Finally, Centara Grand Beach Resort Jin Tai Hainan will be a new five-star family
resort, opening in 2019.
Cocktail Party at the Poolside Garden, special shows with Hawaii dance by Centra Maris team
and Fire dance by Thai Destination. Final with Thank you speech by Khun Chaiphun
Thongsuthum (General Manager) and K.Austin Robinson (Corporate Director Operation at East
Coast Thailand).
Thereafter, Award Winner Night is present by Centara Hotels and Resorts in every year and the
first time, Centra by Centara Maris Resort Jomtien will be selected to hold the Award Night. The
event was presented 5 Winner Awards of the year 2017 by selected by People Development
Committee of Corporate Office.
1. General Manager of the Year Award.
Award hand by: K.Suthikiati Chirathivat, Chairman of the Board.
Winner: Mr. David Martens, General Manager at Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua
Hin)