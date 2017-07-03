Pattaya People

Birthday Blessings

Birthday Blessings

July 3, 2017
9th Anniversary of Grand Sole’ Hotel Pattaya
Recently the Grand Sole’ Hotel Pattaya held its 9th anniversary celebrations with honorable guests, employees and management all invited to take part in a respect paying ceremony to the spirit of Hindi Bproma.
Food and drinks were offered to the Hindi Bproma angel statue before a food offering ceremony was conducted with nine monks invited to join in the ceremony.
After all the blessings had been received, the attendees all enjoyed a lavish lunch to celebrate the continued success of the hotel.

