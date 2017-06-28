Underwater World Pattaya
UNDERWATER WORLD PATTAYA
UNDERWATER WORLD PATTAYA IS A LEISURE ATTRACTION SHOWCASTING THE RICH
VARIETY OF MARINE LIFE FOUND AROUND THE REGION. SUTUATED AT PATTAYA,
COMPLEMENTS THE MANY OTHER EDUCATIONAL AND RECREATIONAL ACTIVITIES
AVAILABLE AT THIS BEAUTIFUL OCEANIC SCENERY.
DIVING WITH SHARKS & RAYS.
If you are like most other divers, experiencing shark and ray up close would be quite a
challenge to encounter any of them underwater, but here at Underwater World Pattaya there is
no need to look for them. Get ready for a 100% guaranteed shark and ray experience. No more
searching, no more chasing or hoping to see them.
Just relax, experience and interact while they swim right beside you. With your own personal
diving instructor next to you at all time to ensure your own safety or any kind of emergency that
may occur while diving.
LIVING IN THE OCEAN PROGRAMME
SLEEPOVER WITH SHARKS & RAY CAMP.
Kids will enjoy Education Programs with an unforgettable experience and a chance to
encounter face to face with a diversity of aquatic animals also their living environment,
happiness & fun time during the night walk. Rejoice in with full time activities, with a wonderful
scenery of our aquarium night light. Guest Service Officers and Security will be assisting you
throughout the whole process.
At Underwater World Pattaya, visitors are taken on a voyage to the bottom of the sea' , which
begins at the sandy beaches and shallow rock pools at the water's edge. From here, they start
their descent, passing brightly colored corals and all kinds of exotic ocean-dwellers along the
way. Finally they come to a spectacular 100 meter-long tunnel with acrylic windows, home to
great shoals of fish, prowling predators and a host of other creatures that inhabit the ocean
depths.
Besides opening visitors eyes to the brilliance and diversity of undersea life, Underwater World
Pattaya also plays an important role in education and marine conservation. School visits are
actively supported, and new educational programs are constantly being developed.
For More information, Visits: http://www.underwaterworldpattaya.com/