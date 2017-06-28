UNDERWATER WORLD PATTAYA

UNDERWATER WORLD PATTAYA IS A LEISURE ATTRACTION SHOWCASTING THE RICH

VARIETY OF MARINE LIFE FOUND AROUND THE REGION. SUTUATED AT PATTAYA,

COMPLEMENTS THE MANY OTHER EDUCATIONAL AND RECREATIONAL ACTIVITIES

AVAILABLE AT THIS BEAUTIFUL OCEANIC SCENERY.

DIVING WITH SHARKS & RAYS.

If you are like most other divers, experiencing shark and ray up close would be quite a

challenge to encounter any of them underwater, but here at Underwater World Pattaya there is

no need to look for them. Get ready for a 100% guaranteed shark and ray experience. No more

searching, no more chasing or hoping to see them.

Just relax, experience and interact while they swim right beside you. With your own personal

diving instructor next to you at all time to ensure your own safety or any kind of emergency that

may occur while diving.

LIVING IN THE OCEAN PROGRAMME

SLEEPOVER WITH SHARKS & RAY CAMP.

Kids will enjoy Education Programs with an unforgettable experience and a chance to

encounter face to face with a diversity of aquatic animals also their living environment,

happiness & fun time during the night walk. Rejoice in with full time activities, with a wonderful

scenery of our aquarium night light. Guest Service Officers and Security will be assisting you

throughout the whole process.

At Underwater World Pattaya, visitors are taken on a voyage to the bottom of the sea' , which

begins at the sandy beaches and shallow rock pools at the water's edge. From here, they start

their descent, passing brightly colored corals and all kinds of exotic ocean-dwellers along the

way. Finally they come to a spectacular 100 meter-long tunnel with acrylic windows, home to

great shoals of fish, prowling predators and a host of other creatures that inhabit the ocean

depths.

Besides opening visitors eyes to the brilliance and diversity of undersea life, Underwater World

Pattaya also plays an important role in education and marine conservation. School visits are

actively supported, and new educational programs are constantly being developed.

For More information, Visits: http://www.underwaterworldpattaya.com/