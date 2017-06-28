Rogue Reptile

Locals find mysterious creature in Pattaya

At 2.00pm on the 23rd of June, our PPMG reporter team went down to a construction site on 7th Street, Pattaya, after receiving reports of a strange looking iguana having been spotted nearby.

The reptile has the head and body of an iguana, coupled with a remarkably long tail giving it an almost snake like appearance.

Local villagers were shocked to see such an animal which they have never encountered in the area before.

Mr. Srisak Sukchum, the head of Animal Husbandry at Green Park, identified the reptile as being a long-tailed skink.

The highly agile creature feeds mostly on small insects and is green in colour. It is common in many parts of Asia but is most locally found in Kanchanaburi.

Prompting the question, how did this mysterious creature come to be in Pattaya?