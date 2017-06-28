Preparations for this year’s event announced

At 5 pm on the 23rd of June, at the Central Marina Pattaya Mall in North Pattaya, the deputy permanent secretary of Pattaya, Mr. Vudthipol Charoenphol, held a press conference to publicize the upcoming Pattaya Food and Drink Expo 2017.

The meeting was held in cooperation with Mr. Kris Jiramongkol, the president of the East Asian Food and Drink Association, Mr. Yuparatch Wongdaokul, the president of the Bartender Club for Eastern Thailand and Mr. Watcharapol Sarnsorn, the deputy director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand Pattaya Office.

The Pattaya Food and Drink Expo 2017, is the largest show of its kind in Thailand and features professionals from a range of service providers in the tourism industry.

This year’s event will also feature competitors from 22 countries who will take part in competitions such as the International Flair Bartender Championship 2017.

There will also be cooking demonstrations from top chefs such as Art Supamongkol, a mini concert and food displays from over 40 different restauranteurs.

The Pattaya Food and Drink Expo 2017 will be held between the 4th-6th of July, at the Sunshine Park, in Central Festival Pattaya Beach Mall.