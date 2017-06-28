Pattaya People

Looking for Miss Thailand

June 28, 2017
Beauty pageants to take place across Thailand
At 10am on the 24th of June, at the Venetian Signature Condo Resort in Pattaya, an announcement was made regarding the upcoming Miss Universe Competition which features entrants from across the globe in the largest and most glamourous beauty pageant.
However, before the Miss universe competition will take place, there must first be the Miss Thailand competition which will see regional winners from across Thailand’s 77 provinces compete to be crowned Miss Thailand.
Each province may now host its own beauty contest in order to find a provincial winner who will go through to the Miss Thailand competition.
Beautiful young women from throughout Thailand are encouraged to sign up to take part in their local provincial competition so that they may ultimately be crowned Miss Thailand and represent their country in the international Miss Universe competition.

