Dangers of Motorbikes

Teen injured in road accident with car

At 6:30pm on the 23rd of June, Police Lt. Col. Pornchai Learpol from Huai Yai police station, received reports of a road accident having occurred Soi Chaiyapruek 2.

After local police and a Sawangboriboon rescue team arrived at the scene they found a black Mazda sedan had collided with a motorcycle, seriously injuring the motorcyclist.

The driver of the car, identified only as Mr. Pee, told police that he had been turning right as the motorcycle was attempting to overtake his car, causing the two vehicles to collide.

The motorcyclist, identified as Mr. Chonchart Nupho, was found to have suffered wounds to his left foot and abrasions to his body and face. He received emergency first aid by medics at the scene, before being taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

Police who are investigating the crash are now waiting for Mr. Chonchart’s condition to improve so they can collate more information and determine the relevant outcome for the collision.