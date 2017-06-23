Waterway Emergency Training



Local authorities hold waterway accident drills

At 1:00 pm on the 20th of June, a practice drill was held for “Water Transport Accidents” at the Siam Bayshore Hotel in Pattaya, involving a host of local authority departments responsible for disaster prevention and protection.

The drill was performed by officers from; the Banglamung District Security Division, Banglamung Peace Corps Division, the 21st Infantry Battalion, as well as representatives from the; Tourism Authority Pattaya office, Pattaya Regional Office and the Sawangboriboon Foundation.

Mr. Sivikorn Buapong, the Head of Chonburi Provincial Office of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation said that this training exercise was a rehearsal to practice the implantation of guidelines governing potential waterway traffic accidents

The exercise involved the cooperation of the authorities above and a full training session will later be held on the 28th of June at the South Pattaya docks.