Now available at The Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya

The Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya presents “The Great Charcoal BBQ Buffet”. A feast of fresh charcoal grilled prime meats and seafood, with a special themed dinner buffet every night.

A wide selection of delicious meats is available including – beef, pork, chicken, lamb, seafood, prawn, fish, squid and crab. Also on offer is a wide array of vegetables such as – peppers, mushrooms, corn-on-the-cob and mixed skewers straight from our ‘Old Hickory Churrasco’ grill, all served directly and continuously to your table.

Enjoy this with a rotating schedule of freshly made teppan dishes, or fresh fried tempura, pasta dishes of your choosing, choose-your-own salads, sushi & sashimi, freshly made crepes or waffles, ice creams and cakes, or freshly baked breads and pastries, fresh off the baking tray and to your table, plus much much more…

All this is available for 788THB per person Sunday to Thursday, 1,299THB per person Friday & Saturday • Kids under 12 eat free • 12 to 18 years old 50% off • 65+ years old 25% off.

Available between 6.30-9.30pm daily at Starz Diner, Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya

Ask for our ‘Eat-Well-Rock-Well’ card and get 15% off and a free meal every 9th visit.

For reservations, call 038-428755-9 ext. 8323 or

e-mail:secfb.pty@hardrockhtoels.net

For more photos and info for our next events, visit our Facebookhttps://www.facebook.com/HardRockHotelPattaya