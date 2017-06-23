Restocking the Reservoir

Department of Fisheries release 250,000 fish

At 9.00am on the morning of the 16th of June, at the Mabprachan Reservoir in Tambon Phong, Banglamung, Mr.Niyom Budkhosa from the Department of Fisheries conducted a fish breeding ceremony in cooperation with the Peace Corps, the 1st and 21st Infantry Regiments, led by Lieutenant Suwit, the Freshwater Fisheries Research and Development Centre in Chonburi, the Pattaya Provincial Waterworks and with help from 36 teachers from Wat Pong School.

During the course of the ceremony, 250,000 fish of various species including; caribou and crayfish, were released into the Mabprachan Reservoir in a bid to restock the fish within it.

The activity was conducted to conserve and increase the fisheries productivity whilst also making people aware of the importance of sustainable use of aquatic resources.