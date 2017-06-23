Pattaya People

Main Menu

Header Banner
Community News
Restocking the Reservoir

Restocking the Reservoir

By pattaya
June 23, 2017
256
0
Share:

Department of Fisheries release 250,000 fish
At 9.00am on the morning of the 16th of June, at the Mabprachan Reservoir in Tambon Phong, Banglamung, Mr.Niyom Budkhosa from the Department of Fisheries conducted a fish breeding ceremony in cooperation with the Peace Corps, the 1st and 21st Infantry Regiments, led by Lieutenant Suwit, the Freshwater Fisheries Research and Development Centre in Chonburi, the Pattaya Provincial Waterworks and with help from 36 teachers from Wat Pong School.
During the course of the ceremony, 250,000 fish of various species including; caribou and crayfish, were released into the Mabprachan Reservoir in a bid to restock the fish within it.
The activity was conducted to conserve and increase the fisheries productivity whilst also making people aware of the importance of sustainable use of aquatic resources.

Previous Article

The Great Charcoal BBQ Buffet

Next Article

Waterway Emergency Training

Related articles More from author

All content on this website is the legal property of Dragon Enterprises Co Ltd. and can only be reused with written permission from the copyright holder. Website design & development by Silvermover