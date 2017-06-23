New Beach Rules

Survey for beach chair and umbrella services in Pattaya

At 11:00am on the 20th of June, representatives from the Pattaya Beach Chair and Umbrella Rental Services met to discuss the new rules governing business operations on Pattaya beaches that will come into effect from the 15th of August.

The new rules will apply to operators on Pattaya beach, Jomtien beach and on Koh Lan. The idea is to create a sustainable model that will reduce tensions over plot markings and areas of jurisdiction.

Representatives from the Pattaya City Public Health Bureau, the office for Sanitation and Environmental Health and the Banglamung Peacekeeping Corps under the 1st and 21st Infantry Regiments, all took part in the survey of beaches in and around the city to ensure that a clear understanding of the new rules can be achieved.

There are currently 118 beach service operators on Pattaya Beach alone, who will all control a site of 9×7 metres each. The new mandate states that each operator should leave at least 1.5 metres to act as a thoroughfare for visitors on the beach.

After the current renovations to Jomtien beach are complete, a further 251 beach operators will provide beach services there.

The meeting also held that there will be a rotation of a lottery area to reduce the problem of permanent holdings, which has been an issue in the past.