4F4 Lifestyle fitness at Centara Grand Mirage Pattaya

16 June 2017

Mr. Andre Bluehart, General Manager of Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort

Pattaya, with executives And Surachet Phichitcholphan, Recreation Manager of

Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya, Organized to brings Pattaya mass

media to visit the renovation of the fitness center. By changing from Old

cement floor to a new carpets floor that will make a different feelings and a

better hygiene for all guests to use, And with the additional of new Cardio

machines and weights exercise machines that has been restored from

industries.

Nowadays, fitness trends are becoming popular activities among everyone,

especially young people who are more likely to turn their attention to their

health and wellness. The hotel offers a variety of fitness activities including

Daily aerobic, Samba, Power Pump, Fit ball, TRX, Cardio Core, and much more.

Come and check out the fitness schedule and join the activity on the specified

date. Each activity will have a trained instructor who specializes in the activity,

also everyone can participate in activities without the need for experience. The

trainer will supervise and advise on the abilities and aptitudes of each person.

For more information, Visits:

http://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/th/centaragrand/cmbr/