Lions Club take rubbish to Pattaya school

At 10.00 am on the 12th of June, the Lions Club Pattaya Naklua International Foundation went to Muang Pattaya School 11 to demonstrate a new waste disposal scheme.

The president of the club, acting sub Lt. Mr. Jareawat Shinawat, led club members in a waste sorting demonstration to help promote environmental management techniques to the students in attendance.

The project hopes to raise awareness of the levels of waste not currently being managed effectively, in honour of world environment month.

The Lions Club presented 6 rubbish bags, worth 10,000 Baht each, to the school’s director Mr. Jirasak Jitsom.

The environmental awareness project helps to encourage students to take the lead in setting up a waste management program for their school by educating them about sorting rubbish effectively.