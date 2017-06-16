Anchors Raised

Final preparations for ‘Optimist World Championships’

A meeting was held at Pattaya City Hall on the 9th of June, to discuss the preparations for the upcoming “Optimist World Championships” sailing competition.

The meeting was chaired by the deputy mayor of Pattaya, Pol Lt. Gen. Khun Chak, and was attended by those officials responsible for planning the event and the participants themselves.

The Optimist World Championships will be held between the 11th – 21st of July, on the Pattaya beach front. The Association of Rajvarin Club under royal patronage will seek to host a great event that creates good relationships between the relevant government agencies, private and public sector individuals, tourists and competitors involved in the race.

The global event features 1,500 competitors from 63 countries and is sure to cement Pattaya’s growing reputation as the home of international sport events in Thailand.