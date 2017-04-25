Top Police at Balihai Pier

Senior police officials visit Safety Control Centre

On the 16th of April, Tourist Police Commander Pol. Maj. Gen. Prasert Ngernyuang along with the Tourist Police Division 2 Superintendent Pol. Col. Sarawut Tankul made an inspection visit to the Balihai Pier Safety Control and Service Centre which set up during Songkran Festival.

They were welcomed by the Marine Police, harbour officials, a medical team from Bangkok Pattaya Hospital and the Sawangboriboon rescue team who all have operations at the centre.

Necessary provisions were given to the centre’s staff before candy and waterproof bags were given to nearby tourists. It is hoped that the solid colours of the bags will help prevent criminals seeing the contents.