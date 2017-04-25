Pattaya People

Extra Police Patrols

By pattaya
April 25, 2017
59
0
Additional patrols to take place in central Pattaya
On the 15th of April, Banglamung District Chief, Mr. Naris Niramaiwong accompanied Chonburi Tourist Police officers as they made their patrols along Walking Street. The police are placing extra emphasis on police presence and crime suppression following the serious assault that was inflicted upon a Nigerian tourist some days ago.
Police are focusing their efforts on monitoring the use of weapons and drugs within central Pattaya and despite the extra workload for officers, the district chief is convinced that extra patrols are necessary to ensure the public’s safety during this busy period.

