Driver Trapped in Car

Emergency services rush to free trapped woman

At 6 pm on the 16th of April, Huay Yai Police and a Sawangboriboon Rescue Team were called out to Route 331 in the Huay Yai sub-district of Banglamung, where a pickup truck had crashed into a tree along the side road and the driver was still struck inside the vehicle.

At the scene, the emergency teams found the bronze Toyota Vigo pickup truck in a wrecked condition and the driver, identified as Miss Bunruean Sakulnee, aged 49 was trapped inside with injuries to her legs. A passenger had also been travelling in the vehicle but escaped with only minor injuries. The rescuers used heavy duty tools to free Miss Bunruean before taking her, and her passenger to Banglamung Hospital.

Near the wrecked car, a dog was found to be dead, seemingly from the impact of the pickup truck. At this stage it is unknown whether the dog caused the accident but it remains a likely possibility.