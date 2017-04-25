Pattaya People

Blessing Ceremonies

Traditional Songkran celebrations held at temple

On the afternoon of the 16th of April, Songkran celebrations were held at Thamsamakkee Temple in South Pattaya, starting with a blessing ceremony for the elders performed by their younger family members.

Thai culture considers older people to be of a higher spiritual level so younger generations pray to invite the power of holy protection from Lord Buddha. In this way the younger members hope that their seniors will benefit from better well being, wealth, success and happiness.

After the blessing ceremony was concluded, a traditional Thai dance called ‘ramwong’ was performed for everybody to take part in, spreading joy to everyone, young and old, at this important time in the Thai calendar.